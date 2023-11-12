Sony TV Takes the Lead in Asian Television Ratings

Sony TV has emerged as the top Asian TV broadcaster on Saturday, with two of its popular shows, ‘Indian Idol 14’ and the new series of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, making a significant impact on viewers, according to exclusive data obtained BizAsiaLive.com. Sony TV’s astonishing performance has solidified its hold on the market.

The latest installment of ‘Indian Idol 14’ achieved its highest ratings to date, capturing the attention of a massive 71,000 viewers at 20:00. The show’s captivating format and exceptional talent have undoubtedly struck a chord with the audience, securing its spot as a must-watch program.

In addition to ‘Indian Idol 14’, the new series of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ also made a successful comeback to Sony TV, attracting an impressive 45,000 viewers at 21:30. The popularity of this dance reality show continues to grow, as it showcases the talent and skills of aspiring dancers, leaving the audience mesmerized.

While Sony TV claimed the top spot with a share of 0.14%, other Asian TV broadcasters also made their mark. PTC Punjabi secured the second position with a share of 0.11%, followed closely Utsav Plus with 0.09%. These broadcasters have carved their own niche in the industry, offering unique and engaging content that resonates with their respective viewers.

It’s important to note that the above data represents overnight figures, which may see slight fluctuations after seven days when consolidated data is accounted for. BizAsiaLive.com releases consolidated figures every Monday, offering more comprehensive insights into the viewership trends.

