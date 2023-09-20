British Interior Minister Urges Facebook-Owner Meta to Implement Safety Measures with Encryption

British Interior Minister Suella Braverman has called on Facebook-owner Meta to work collaboratively on the implementation of end-to-end encryption on Instagram and Facebook Messenger, addressing concerns regarding the potential dangers it may pose to children. The government has urged Meta not to introduce encryption without safety measures to protect children from sexual abuse. Braverman emphasized the importance of robust safety measures, stating that the current proposals Meta could create safe havens for those with malicious intent, specifically paedophiles.

Meta, known for their encrypted messaging platform WhatsApp, has argued that encryption can enhance user safety protecting against hackers, fraudsters, and criminals. The company plans to provide an update detailing the measures it will take to satisfy the government’s concerns. These measures may include restricting certain interactions, such as preventing adults from messaging teenagers who do not follow them, and leveraging technology to identify and address malicious behavior.

While Braverman expressed confidence in resolving the issue without resorting to imposing financial penalties on Meta under new laws, she stressed the importance of finding a technological solution that protects user privacy while ensuring child safety. The government has requested evidence from Meta regarding their plans for safeguarding children, though such evidence has yet to be provided. Braverman affirmed that the government continues to engage with the social media giant.

The recent passing of the Online Safety Bill will impose stricter requirements on social media platforms to shield children from accessing harmful content. The issue of end-to-end encryption has been contentious between technology companies and the government regarding this new legislation. Braverman asserted that, if necessary, the government will exercise its legal powers, though the goal is to avoid reaching that point.

Sources: Reuters