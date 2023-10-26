TikTok Prankster Faces Social Media Ban and Potential Prison Sentence

A well-known figure in the world of social media pranks, Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, commonly known as Mizzy, is now facing serious consequences for his actions. Mizzy has been banned from using social media and may even serve a custodial sentence after being found guilty of posting videos featuring individuals without their consent. The court order, which Mizzy deliberately flouted, explicitly prohibited him from sharing such videos.

During the trial at Stratford Magistrates Court in London, Judge Bone criticized O’Garro for lacking credibility and denying the four counts of breaching the court order. As a result, the judge imposed a complete ban on O’Garro’s use of social media, allowing him to only send messages until his sentencing next month. The judge also warned O’Garro that he may face imprisonment for his offenses.

According to the evidence presented in court, Mizzy began sharing videos of people without their consent on the very same day the criminal behavior order was issued on May 24th this year. One notable video, shared on his account with X (previously known as Twitter), showed Mizzy at the Westfield shopping center in Stratford, after appearing on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show, where he criticized the British judicial system. In this particular video, innocentstanders were visible in the background as Mizzy addressed the camera saying, “The UK law is a joke.”

Additional videos shared on Mizzy’s Snapchat account violated the court order as well. One video featured him grabbing hold of a schoolboy the uniform, while another showed him fighting a man with dwarfism. Mizzy claimed that these videos were hoaxes made with the consent of the individuals involved. However, Judge Bone dismissed this claim as inconceivable.

Although O’Garro was found guilty on multiple counts, the judge ruled him not guilty on two further counts as the videos in question may have been shared before the criminal behavior order was passed. O’Garro is scheduled to be sentenced on November 21st at Thames Magistrates Court.

FAQ

Q: What is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, or Mizzy, known for?

A: Mizzy is a popular TikTok prankster known for posting videos featuring pranks and comedy sketches.

Q: What did Judge Bone criticize O’Garro for?

A: Judge Bone criticized O’Garro for lacking credibility and denying the charges against him.

Q: What were some of the videos that Mizzy shared in violation of the court order?

A: Some of the videos showed Mizzy grabbing hold of a schoolboy his uniform and fighting a man with dwarfism.

Q: When will O’Garro be sentenced?

A: O’Garro is set to be sentenced on November 21st at Thames Magistrates Court.