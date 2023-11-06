Lounge Raises $4M in Funding to Revolutionize Social Media for Gen Z

Lounge, a British social media startup, has recently secured $4 million in funding to revolutionize the way Gen Z interacts on social media platforms. In a world where Facebook’s popularity among the younger audience is on a steady decline, Lounge aims to provide a refreshing alternative for the Gen Z demographic.

Unlike traditional social media platforms, Lounge stands out eliminating the conventional newsfeed feature. According to the startup, this decision is intended to prevent the mindless scrolling that often plagues users and instead encourages active participation within communities. Jack Symonds and Wulfie Bain, the founders of Lounge, describe the platform as a unique blend of a WhatsApp group and a subreddit.

Since its launch in April 2022, Lounge has gained significant traction and is currently used on numerous university campuses across the UK and Ireland. The platform has also gained popularity in other countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

“We are proud to announce that over a quarter of a million people have already joined and utilized the power of Lounge since its inception two years ago,” shared a spokesperson from Lounge.

Gen Z, the generation aged between 11 and 26, has been gradually moving away from Facebook. According to data from the Pew Research Center, the percentage of 13 to 17-year-olds who use Facebook dropped from 71% in 2015 to just 32% in 2022. Recognizing this shift in user behavior, Lounge has positioned itself as an exciting alternative for the younger demographic.

The recent $4 million funding round was led Square Peg, a global technology investor known for its investments in successful companies like Airwallex and Stripe. Carthona Capital, a participant in Lounge’s pre-seed round earlier this year, also contributed. The equity funding round was oversubscribed, indicating the strong investor interest in Lounge’s unique approach to social media.

In conclusion, Lounge has secured substantial funding to transform social media for Gen Z users. By focusing on community engagement and eliminating mindless scrolling, Lounge aims to provide a more meaningful and interactive platform for the younger audience.

FAQs

1. How is Lounge different from other social media platforms?

Lounge distinguishes itself removing the traditional newsfeed feature, preventing mindless scrolling, and encouraging active participation in communities.

2. What is the target audience of Lounge?

Lounge primarily targets Gen Z, which includes individuals aged between 11 and 26 years old.

3. Which countries is Lounge currently popular in?

Lounge has gained popularity on major university campuses in the UK and Ireland. Additionally, it has experienced some uptake in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

4. Who led Lounge’s recent funding round?

Square Peg, a global technology investor, led the $4 million funding round for Lounge.

5. What percentage of Gen Z users have stopped using Facebook?

According to Pew Research Center data, the percentage of 13 to 17-year-olds using Facebook has dropped from 71% in 2015 to 32% in 2022.