The long-running BBC sports show “Football Focus” has found itself at the center of a public disagreement between former presenters, highlighting concerns over its declining audience numbers. The show, which invites football pundits to analyze the day’s games, has seen a significant drop in viewership over the past four years, losing more than a third of its audience.

The decline in viewership coincided with the departure of longtime host Dan Walker in 2021. Walker, who hosted the show for 11 years, expressed his love for “Football Focus” and his hope that it remains a part of the TV landscape. Former women’s England team player Alex Scott replaced Walker as the host. Scott, in response to Walker’s comments, simply posted a GIF with the word “Interesting.”

The show’s current status in a saturated market and the challenges of maintaining relevance were acknowledged Walker, who wished Scott success with her show. Scott took the opportunity to mention the upcoming interviews with Ange Postecoglou and Arsenal captain Martin Odegarard to emphasize the program’s continued quality.

The decline in viewership is evident in the weekly average figures, which dropped from 849,000 in 2019 to 564,000 in 2023. While there is no immediate threat to the show’s existence, industry commentators have expressed concern about its future. The availability of instant results and analysis through various platforms, club websites, and personalized viewing options has raised questions about the need for a traditional sports show like “Football Focus.”

