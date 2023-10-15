Social Media Star Lord Aleem Kicked Out of Boxing Fight for Wearing “Free Palestine” T-Shirt

Summary: Lord Aleem, a popular social media influencer with over 1 million followers, was allegedly ejected from the KSI versus Tommy Fury boxing fight for wearing a “Free Palestine” T-shirt. Aleem Iqbal shared a video of his confrontation with security guards on social media, where he questioned why he couldn’t wear the shirt. He claimed that he was given the choice to remove the shirt or leave the venue. Aleem later posted a video on Instagram showing him being forcibly removed security guards. He compared his situation to the fact that another social media celebrity, Logan Paul, was not reprimanded for waving the US flag in the boxing ring. Users on social media expressed both support for Lord Aleem’s actions and dismay at the incident, with one user noting their surprise that such restrictions would exist in a free and democratic country.

Lord Aleem, a well-known figure on various social media platforms with a large following, found himself in a contentious situation at the KSI versus Tommy Fury boxing fight. He documented his encounter with security guards at the Manchester venue and shared the video on social media. In the video, he questions the guards as to why he is not allowed to wear his “Free Palestine” T-shirt.

According to Lord Aleem, he was given an ultimatum the security guards: either remove the shirt or leave the venue. Refusing to comply, he was forcibly removed four security guards, as shown in a subsequent video he posted on Instagram.

Expressing his frustration, Lord Aleem pointed out the apparent double standard that existed at the event. He remarked that Logan Paul, another social media celebrity, had been allowed to wave the US flag in the boxing ring without any objection from security.

The incident garnered attention on social media, with many users commending Lord Aleem for standing his ground. Some users expressed their surprise and disappointment, questioning whether this incident was reflective of a supposed free and democratic country.

Lord Aleem’s actions have sparked a discussion surrounding freedom of expression and the limitations imposed on individuals in public spaces. It remains to be seen how this incident will continue to unfold and influence the discourse on social media.

Definitions:

1. Lord Aleem – Social media star and influencer with a large following across multiple platforms.

2. KSI – British YouTuber, boxer, and internet personality.

3. Tommy Fury – British professional boxer and reality TV personality.

4. “Free Palestine” – A slogan used to express support for the Palestinian cause and the pursuit of Palestinian statehood.

5. Logan Paul – American YouTuber, actor, and internet personality.

