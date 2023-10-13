Snapchat Receives Warning Over Privacy Risks of AI Chatbot

Snapchat has been issued a warning the U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) regarding potential privacy risks associated with the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The ICO has expressed concerns that Snapchat failed to conduct a thorough risk assessment and address privacy risks before introducing the AI chatbot. The investigation will specifically focus on the privacy risks faced users between the ages of 13 to 17.

If a final enforcement notice is issued against Snapchat, the company will be required to suspend the AI chatbot until a new risk assessment is completed. In February, Snapchat unveiled its AI chatbot, ‘My AI,’ which integrates OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 technology into the messaging platform. The integration has been praised for linking generative AI with a messaging platform.

Responding to the notice, Snapchat defended its AI offering, stating that it underwent multiple legal and privacy review processes. The company plans to work with the ICO to resolve the issue. This warning follows the ICO’s previous caution to enterprises about prioritizing user privacy when integrating AI into their operations.

The U.K. aims to establish itself as a leader in AI regulation and has launched an AI task force to create a blueprint for safe and innovative usage of the technology, with up to $1 billion allocated for this purpose. The U.K. government is also calling for a global approach to AI regulation to address the challenges posed the technology.

Regulators in the U.K. are increasing scrutiny of AI, similar to the oversight of digital currencies the Financial Conduct Authority. An upcoming global AI Summit in November will provide a platform for discussions on AI governance and regulation.

Sources:

– Source Article