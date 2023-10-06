UK Data Watchdog Issues Warning to Snapchat Over AI Privacy Risks

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued Snapchat with a preliminary enforcement notice for allegedly failing to assess the privacy risks of its generative AI chatbot. The regulator is particularly concerned about the potential impact on children.

The ICO will evaluate representations made Snap Inc., the owner of Snapchat, before making a final decision. If the allegations are found to be true, Snap may be asked to cease offering the chatbot until a comprehensive risk assessment has been conducted.

Data Commissioner John Edwards expressed concern over the company’s failure to properly identify and assess privacy risks associated with “My AI”. He emphasized the importance of organizations considering the risks as well as the benefits of using artificial intelligence.

Snapchat’s generative AI chatbot, known as “My AI”, is designed to interact with users and generate conversational responses. The ICO’s investigation suggests that the company launched the feature without adequately assessing the privacy risks it may pose to children and other users.

This move the UK’s data watchdog is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure that organizations prioritize user privacy and thoroughly evaluate the potential risks associated with emerging technologies, such as AI.

