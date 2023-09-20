UK Government Plans to Regulate Internet-based TV Channels

The British government has announced its intention to extend content regulations set regulator Ofcom to include internet-based television channels. In addition, the government has commenced a review to examine the future of television distribution.

Currently, traditional television channels in the UK are subject to certain content rules and regulations set Ofcom. These rules cover areas such as programming content, advertising standards, and protection of minors. However, with the rise of internet-based TV channels, there has been a growing concern that these channels are not subject to the same level of regulation.

By extending the Ofcom regulations to internet-based channels, the government aims to create a level playing field and ensure consistency in content standards across all television platforms. This move comes as part of wider efforts to adapt existing regulations to the changing landscape of media consumption.

The review into the future of television distribution will assess the impact of technological advancements, such as streaming services and on-demand platforms, on traditional broadcast models. It will explore ways to ensure that viewers have access to a diverse range of content and that public service broadcasting remains robust in the digital age.

This announcement reflects the UK government’s recognition of the evolving media landscape and its commitment to promoting fairness and quality in television broadcasting. By extending content regulations to internet-based TV channels and reviewing distribution models, the government aims to adapt to the changing needs and preferences of viewers while maintaining high standards in content provision.

