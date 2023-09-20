UK Parliament Passes Online Safety Bill with Controversial “Spy Clause”

The UK Parliament has passed an Online Safety Bill that grants the government powers to introduce laws aimed at protecting children online. However, the bill includes clause 122, also known as the “spy clause,” which has raised concerns. The most recent version of the bill allows the communications regulator, Ofcom, to issue notices to providers of regulated user-to-user services or regulated search services if deemed necessary and proportionate. This could potentially include private communications that use encryption technology provided platforms.

Earlier this year, encrypted chat service Signal threatened to cease operations in the UK if the government did not reconsider this clause. Other end-to-end encryption platforms, such as Element, Session, Threema, Viber, WhatsApp, and Wire, also urged lawmakers to reconsider the bill.

The legislation grants UK media and communication regulator Ofcom the power to fine companies up to £18 million or 10% of their global annual revenue for non-compliance. The sections regarding media and messaging have been watered down after amendments made the Lords and the House of Commons.

The bill requires social media platforms to enforce the promises they make to users when they sign up, to remove illegal content, and to provide users with the option to filter out harmful content.

The government has acknowledged that breaking encryption is not technically feasible, but the civil liberties non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation has criticized the bill for not adequately protecting the human rights of British people or internet users worldwide. The EFF has warned that the bill could potentially result in a backdoor scanning system, which could be exploited and lead to false accusations.

The UK technology minister, Michelle Donelan, stated that the government would require tech platforms to develop technology to scan encrypted messages only as a last resort. The government encourages tech giants to develop their own systems for detecting illegal content without compromising privacy.

Legal experts have noted that the bill imposes broad obligations on online platforms, such as social media platforms and search engines, regarding illegal or harmful content. The bill is seen as tackling similar issues addressed the European Union’s Digital Services Act, although in a different way.

Ofcom has been provided with funding to enforce the bill and has published a roadmap for its implementation.

Sources:

– Source Article: [insert URL here]

– Human Rights Act 1998

– European Convention on Human Rights