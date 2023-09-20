The Online Safety Bill: A Step Towards a Safer Internet

The Online Safety Bill has recently passed its final Parliamentary debate in the U.K., marking a significant moment in the nation’s approach to online safety, particularly in the emerging metaverse. This comprehensive piece of legislation holds social media companies accountable for the content they host and enforces strict duties to ensure user safety.

One of the key focuses of the bill is protecting children in the online world. It covers not only traditional online platforms but also the rapidly evolving metaverse, safeguarding against harmful material. Social media platforms that fail to address and remove illegal content or prevent children from accessing it could face substantial fines, with company executives potentially even facing incarceration.

In addition to addressing child safety, the bill also tackles other pressing online safety issues, including online fraud and violence against women and girls. It introduces stricter penalties for sharing intimate images without consent and criminalizes the non-consensual sharing of intimate deepfakes.

Major social media companies have already begun taking action in anticipation of the bill’s enforcement. Snapchat has started removing underage user accounts, and TikTok has strengthened its age verification processes. This shift towards compliance and safety is expected to continue as the metaverse becomes more integrated into daily life.

As the bill becomes law, Ofcom will play a crucial role in combatting illegal content and prioritizing children’s safety. The regulator will launch a consultation process soon after the bill receives Royal Assent, implementing the new laws in a phased approach.

The inclusion of the metaverse in the Online Safety Bill reflects the U.K. government’s commitment to staying ahead of technological advancements and ensuring user safety remains paramount as digital landscapes evolve.

