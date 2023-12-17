British Ministers Consider Restricting Social Media for Children

British ministers are reportedly exploring the idea of imposing new restrictions on social media for children, which would require parents to give permission for children under the age of 16 to use these platforms. However, it seems that those who advocate for child online safety are not fully supportive of this proposal. Beeban Kidron, founder of the 5Rights Foundation and active child safety campaigner, believes that automatically kicking kids off social media might not be the right solution. Instead, she suggests implementing existing measures and strengthening the regulator’s authority to prevent avoidable dangers on these platforms.

The Molly Rose Foundation, another organization focused on child online safety, agrees that further steps are needed to protect children from online risks. However, their emphasis is on empowering the regulator to ensure that platforms are not flooded with dangers. The recent proposal the British government, reported Bloomberg, is expected to be reviewed next year, with a potential formal consultation to follow.

The tech industry’s reaction to this idea has been one of skepticism, with doubts about how such a measure would be enforced. It is also pointed out that under-16s usually have fewer means to prove their age compared to 18-year-olds, and verifying parents’ identities poses an additional challenge for platforms.

While most social media platforms have age restrictions that aim to prevent users under the age of 13, these are often based on self-certification, making it easy for children to lie about their age. A recent report Ofcom found that despite efforts platforms like TikTok, Twitch, and Snapchat to remove underage accounts and restrict adult content, kids are still at risk of encountering inappropriate material.

The Online Safety Act in the UK already requires social media platforms to implement effective age verification techniques, and self-declaration alone is insufficient. However, child campaigners believe that more resources and political support should be allocated to ensure that the Online Safety Act is robust and capable of creating a digital world that is safe for children.