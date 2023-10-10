The British Information Commissioner’s Office Issues Preliminary Enforcement Notice Against Snapchat

The British Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a preliminary enforcement notice against social media platform Snapchat regarding its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, “My AI.” The ICO’s notice suggests that Snapchat possibly failed to assess the privacy risks associated with the AI bot.

“My AI” is a generative chatbot introduced Snapchat, powered OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This chatbot has raised prior data protection concerns within the European Union. Snapchat’s “My AI” is the first generative AI available on a major messaging platform in the UK.

The preliminary enforcement notice issued the ICO means that the commissioner’s office has the authority to require Snapchat to take certain steps. If the notice becomes final, Snapchat may be compelled to stop processing data in connection with My AI.

The ICO’s investigation found that the risk assessment conducted Snapchat before launching My AI did not adequately evaluate the data protection risks, especially concerning children. British Information Commissioner John Edwards expressed concerns about Snapchat’s failure to identify and assess privacy risks related to My AI.

Snapchat, on the other hand, claims to have undertaken a rigorous legal and privacy review process prior to publishing My AI. The company states that My AI incorporates additional safety enhancements and controls unique to Snapchat. For instance, the chatbot takes into account the age of Snapchatters during conversations, and parents using Snap’s Family Center can monitor their children’s interactions with My AI. Additionally, all content shared with My AI is stored until the user decides to delete it.

The spokesperson from Snapchat has assured that they are reviewing the ICO’s provisional decision closely and are committed to protecting user privacy. They also expressed willingness to work with the ICO to ensure compliance with risk assessment procedures.

It is important to note that the current notice does not necessarily indicate a data protection law breach or guarantee the issuance of a final enforcement notice. The European Commission, when approached for comment regarding a potential notice in the EU, did not respond the time of publication.

