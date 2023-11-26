Groom’s Heartwarming Gesture Melts Hearts: Secretly Learns Korean for Wedding Speech

A touching video capturing a groom’s remarkable gesture during his wedding speech has gone viral, leaving viewers emotional. The groom, hailing from the UK, surprised his bride and her family speaking in Korean, a language he had secretly learned to show his respect and love for his new family.

Instagram user Ben Carpenter shared the heartwarming video on his account, where he documented his journey of learning Korean without his partner’s knowledge. For almost a year, Ben dedicated his time to video calls, often disguised as work-related meetings, to study the language. He even went as far as using headphones and turning his screen away to keep his secret hidden.

In the video, Ben confidently announces the length of his speech and proceeds to share his story of why he chose to learn Korean. His words, expressed eloquently in Korean, touched the hearts of his bride and her family, leaving everyone teary-eyed.

But Ben’s speech didn’t stop there. He also expressed his initial skepticism about marriage and how meeting his wife, Sohee, had completely transformed his life for the better. The sincerity and love behind his words resonated with viewers around the world.

Since being shared a few months ago, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views, sparking an outpouring of emotional reactions from Instagram users. Comments flooded in, with many expressing their admiration for Ben’s dedication and the impact his gesture had on them.

“I never watch long IG posts, but you had me there. So lovely to watch, congratulations to you both,” one user commented. Another user exclaimed, “Bro, you speaking Korean is something out of a movie.”

The video serves as a reminder of the power of love and the lengths we are willing to go to show our appreciation for those who mean the most to us. It encapsulates the beauty of cross-cultural connections and the impact a small action can have on creating lasting memories.

