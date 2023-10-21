The Government is Monitoring Social Media Accounts of Teaching Staff

A recent report The Observer has revealed that the UK government has been monitoring the social media accounts of ordinary teaching staff, including teaching assistants, and maintaining files on posts that criticize education policies. This monitoring was initially thought to be limited to leading education experts, but evidence suggests that it is much more widespread and includes the lowest-paid members of staff.

Upon discovering that the Department for Education (DfE) had files on them, many teachers and support staff were shocked and angry, prompting them to submit subject access requests to obtain information on the data the DfE holds under their names. Some of these files were found to be up to 60 pages long, documenting tweets and comments that challenge government policy or the schools inspectorate, Ofsted.

One teaching assistant and primary school librarian, Nikki Cleveland, who primarily posts uncontroversial children’s book reviews, was surprised to discover that the DfE had a file alerting colleagues to her tweets about the lack of funding for school libraries and criticism of Ofsted. She expressed anger that despite the department being notified of issues faced schools, nothing has changed.

Jon Biddle, a primary school teacher, and leading English teacher, found that he and many other teachers he knew had their social media accounts monitored. Biddle expressed his frustration at the DfE’s use of limited time and resources for such monitoring, emphasizing that there are more pressing challenges that need addressing in schools.

In addition to monitoring, the DfE has also used threats and attempted to silence critics within the education sector. The article cited a case where the department threatened to withdraw funding for an early-years conference if the keynote speaker, Dr. Mine Conkbayir, spoke. The DfE was unhappy about Conkbayir’s criticisms of their policies on social media. Another key speaker withdrew from the conference in solidarity.

Conkbayir believes that her criticism of the government’s Covid recovery strategy for young children led to the attempted silencing. She claims to have had a productive conversation with the department about her concerns, leading to modifications in language. However, she was surprised to later discover that she had been blacklisted as a critic.

When asked about the monitoring of teaching staff’s social media accounts, the DfE declined to comment on specific cases. They stated that it was standard practice to conduct due diligence before engaging external experts.

Sources: The Observer