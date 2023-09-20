The Fight Between the UK Government and Meta Over Encryption

The British government is engaged in a heated dispute with tech giant Meta (formerly Facebook) over its plan to introduce end-to-end encryption on Facebook and Instagram. Home Secretary Suella Braverman has launched a campaign urging Meta to reconsider its encryption plans, arguing that it will hinder the police in catching pedophiles. Officials from the Home Office have used strong language to describe the potential risks of undetected child sexual abuse material if encryption is implemented. A video featuring a victim of child sex abuse has been created as part of the campaign to appeal directly to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the National Crime Agency, implementing end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger and Instagram could result in an 85 percent reduction in reports of online child sexual abuse material. Meta has stated that it intends to continue monitoring its platforms for grooming and the sharing of child abuse content, using measures such as identifying suspicious behavior and providing controls to protect children. However, Braverman remains unconvinced and has written to Meta asking it to halt the rollout of encryption unless stronger assurances are provided.

In response, Meta has published an updated report outlining its safety measures, including restrictions on messaging between adults and teens who don’t follow each other, and using technology to detect and address malicious behavior. The campaign against encryption is supported child protection groups and law enforcement bodies.

This battle over encryption is the latest in a series of clashes between U.S. tech companies and the UK government, particularly related to the Online Safety Bill. The bill, which recently passed its final parliamentary hurdle, would grant the communications regulator Ofcom the power to compel tech companies to monitor messaging apps for illegal child abuse content. However, critics argue that this would undermine end-to-end encryption. Tech executives have even suggested they would rather have their services blocked in the UK than compromise user privacy.

The disagreement between Meta and the UK government highlights the ongoing tension between protecting online security and combating illegal activities, particularly child sexual abuse. The government is urging Meta to consider the impact on vulnerable users and prioritize appropriate safeguards alongside encryption measures.

