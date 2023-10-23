UK Science Minister Requests Social Media Platforms to Explain Their Processes for Removing Terrorist Content

UK Science and Technology Minister, Michele Donelan, has reached out to social media representatives to ask for clarification on the procedures they follow for removing terrorist content from their platforms. Donelan’s request comes in response to concerns about the dissemination of disinformation online during the Israel-Hamas conflict. She has specifically asked for written explanations from social media companies regarding their policies and how they intend to enforce them. The European Union (EU) has also sent letters to major social media companies, namely X (formerly Twitter), Meta, and TikTok, demanding explanations for the spread of hate speech, terrorist content, and other violent material on their platforms.

While some have criticized Donelan’s response as weak compared to the EU’s actions, she emphasized that the UK is about to enact its own online safety bill and is taking the matter seriously. This legislation could impose fines of up to 10% of a technology company’s revenue and even lead to imprisonment for CEOs. Donelan expressed concerns about the risks posed artificial intelligence (AI) and its unpredictable nature. She highlighted the potential for AI to generate highly realistic fake content, which can be used to mislead individuals, manipulate political debates, produce child pornography, and perpetrate hoaxes.

During the upcoming AI summit at Bletchley Park, technology leaders and government representatives will discuss the risks and opportunities of “frontier AI” or the next generation of capabilities. The summit will address issues such as the loss of control over AI models, misuse state or private actors, and societal harms like mis and disinformation. China, a leading AI nation, has been invited to attend the summit. Donelan emphasized the importance of engaging with China to ensure a meaningful and strategic discussion about risks and future actions.

Unlike the EU, the UK is not rushing to legislate AI regulations. Instead, the UK government is focusing on understanding the risks and making informed decisions. In July, the White House, in collaboration with the UK, Australia, and other jurisdictions, secured commitments from leading AI companies to prioritize the safe development of AI technology.

