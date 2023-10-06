Snapchat Faces Potential Fine After Failure to Assess Privacy Risks of AI Chatbot

Snapchat could be fined millions of pounds the UK data watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), after it issued a preliminary enforcement notice to the social media app. The notice relates to Snapchat’s failure to assess the privacy risks posed its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, particularly to children and other users.

The ICO found that Snapchat’s owner, Snap, had not adequately identified and assessed the risks to several million UK users of its AI chatbot, known as My AI. This includes users between the ages of 13 and 17, of which 18% are in the UK. With 21 million monthly active users in the UK, Snapchat is particularly popular among younger demographics.

The findings of the ICO’s investigation are provisional, and Snap has until 27 October to provide representations before a final decision is made. If a final enforcement notice is issued, Snap will have to cease processing data in connection with My AI and undertake an adequate risk assessment before the service can be unblocked for UK customers.

While the ICO’s priority is to address any potential privacy breaches and ensure compliance, it also has the authority to impose a fine of up to 4% of global turnover or a maximum of £17.5 million. Snap made $4.6 billion in global revenues last year.

The My AI service utilizes OpenAI’s GPT technology, which is a major advancement in artificial intelligence. This launch marked the embedding of generative AI into a major messaging platform in the UK. The ICO emphasized the importance of considering the risks associated with AI in addition to its benefits.

Snap maintains that My AI went through a rigorous legal and privacy review process before being made available. The company is committed to protecting user privacy and will work with the ICO to address any concerns over their risk assessment procedures.

The ICO’s preliminary enforcement notice highlights the importance of protecting the privacy rights of UK consumers and sends a message to organizations to prioritize assessing the risks associated with AI technologies.

Sources: The Guardian, Insurtechnews