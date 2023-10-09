Snapchat Parent Company Warned UK Regulator Over AI Feature

The UK data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), has issued a preliminary enforcement notice to Snap, the parent company of Snapchat. The notice warns that the company’s “My AI” feature may pose a risk to UK users, particularly children aged 13 to 17. The ICO’s preliminary investigation found that Snap failed to adequately identify the risks associated with the feature.

If a final enforcement notice is issued, Snap could be required to cease offering My AI to UK users until it has carried out an “adequate risk assessment.” In addition, the ICO has the authority to impose financial penalties of up to £17.5 million or 4 percent of a company’s annual worldwide turnover, whichever is higher, in cases of serious data protection breaches.

Snap has the opportunity to respond to the preliminary notice and has stated that it is closely reviewing the ICO’s concerns. The company affirms its commitment to protecting user privacy and claims that My AI underwent a thorough legal and privacy review before being made available to the public. Snap intends to work cooperatively with the ICO to address any issues related to its risk assessment procedures.

My AI, which was initially offered to paying Snapchat+ users in the UK in February and later extended to all UK users in April, is an example of generative AI technology. This feature utilizes technology provided OpenAI and is also used in Snap’s popular ChatGPT feature. Snapchat currently has 21 million active monthly users in the UK, with approximately 48 percent of its user base aged 24 and under. Approximately 18 percent of UK Snapchat users fall within the 12 to 17 age range.

Generative AI tools, such as My AI, have faced scrutiny due to concerns about the data they use and acquire. The information used to train these tools is sourced from various online platforms, and data obtained from user chats also comes into question. The ICO’s action reflects the growing importance of protecting user data and ensuring that AI features are developed with adequate risk assessments in place.

Sources:

– Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)

– OpenAI

– Insider Intelligence research firm