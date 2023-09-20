UK Calls on Meta to Implement End-to-End Encryption with Safety Measures to Protect Children

The United Kingdom has called on Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook Messenger, to ensure that adequate safety measures are in place before implementing end-to-end encryption on these platforms. The request comes after the passage of the Online Safety Bill in the UK Parliament on September 19, as reported Reuters.

While Meta already uses encryption for WhatsApp messages, they plan to introduce end-to-end encryption for Messenger and Instagram direct messages. They argue that this technology will enhance safety and security. However, the UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has expressed concerns about the potential risks to children’s safety. She emphasized the need for Meta to develop appropriate safeguards alongside their encryption plans.

A spokesperson from Meta highlighted that the majority of Britons rely on encrypted apps to protect themselves from hackers, fraudsters, and criminals. They stated that Meta has spent the past five years developing robust safety measures to prevent and combat abuse while maintaining online security. The spokesperson also mentioned that Meta would share updates on the measures being taken, such as restricting certain interactions and using technology to address malicious behavior.

The Online Safety Bill aims to impose stricter requirements on social media platforms to protect children from harmful content. However, the issue of end-to-end encryption remains contentious. Messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, have opposed provisions they believe could compromise encryption. The UK government stated that the bill does not ban encryption but requires companies to take steps to combat child abuse, which may include the ability to scan encrypted messages as a last resort.

In conclusion, the UK is urging Meta to prioritize children’s safety when implementing end-to-end encryption on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. The Online Safety Bill aims to strike a balance between protecting children and maintaining encryption capabilities.

Definitions:

– End-to-end encryption: A security measure that ensures that only the sender and recipient can read a message or access shared data.

– Online Safety Bill: Legislation in the UK aimed at regulating online platforms and protecting users from harmful content.

– Meta: The parent company of popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Sources:

This article is based on information from Reuters.