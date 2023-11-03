UK Antitrust Regulator Closes Probes into Amazon and Meta E-commerce Practices

The U.K.’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has announced the closure of its investigations into the e-commerce practices of Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. The companies have made commitments to address the regulator’s concerns, which led to the probes.

Amazon’s investigation primarily focused on the company’s interactions with third-party merchants. With these businesses accounting for over 60% of sales on the platform, the CMA was concerned that Amazon had an unfair advantage due to its access to data about third-party merchants’ sales. The regulator worried that Amazon could potentially use this data to give its own rival products an edge. To alleviate these concerns, Amazon has committed not to use third-party merchants’ sales data to gain a competitive advantage.

Additionally, the CMA identified concerns related to Amazon’s Buy Box feature and Prime shipping policy. The Buy Box is a dedicated interface section that highlights the seller with the most competitive offer when multiple sellers offer the same product. Amazon has pledged to treat all product offers equally in determining which one to feature in the Buy Box. Furthermore, the company will allow third-party merchants to negotiate shipping rates with delivery companies for Prime customers.

In regards to Meta, the investigation focused on its Facebook Marketplace classified ads service. The CMA was worried that Meta could use data collected from ads run companies operating competing classifieds services to give Facebook Marketplace an unfair advantage. To resolve the probe, Meta has agreed to implement a new data collection opt-out option. This option will allow classifieds companies to prevent Meta from using their ad data to operate or improve Facebook Marketplace.

Both Amazon and Meta have agreed to appoint trustees to ensure the adherence to their antitrust commitments. Meta will also oversee the implementation of new technical systems and employee training initiatives to address antitrust risks.

These commitments and resolutions provide reassurance that both Amazon and Meta are taking measures to address the concerns raised the CMA. By closing these probes, the antitrust regulator aims to foster a fair and competitive e-commerce environment for businesses and consumers alike.

