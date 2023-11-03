New U.K. Antitrust Investigations Closed on Amazon and Meta Platforms

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced the closure of its antitrust investigations into the e-commerce practices of Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. These investigations were initiated to address concerns about potential unfair competitive advantages through the use of data.

Amazon’s probe focused on its interactions with third-party merchants, who account for over 60% of sales on the platform. The CMA was concerned that Amazon’s access to data about third-party merchants’ sales could give its own products an unfair edge. As a result, Amazon has committed not to use this data to gain a competitive advantage.

The CMA also raised concerns about Amazon’s Buy Box feature and Prime shipping policy. The Buy Box highlights the seller with the most competitive offer, and Amazon has agreed to treat all product offers equally. Additionally, third-party merchants will be allowed to negotiate shipping rates for Prime customers.

In the case of Meta Platforms, the CMA investigated the e-commerce practices related to its Facebook Marketplace classified ads service. There was concern that Meta could use data collected from competing classifieds services to give Facebook Marketplace an unfair advantage. To address this, Meta will implement a new data collection opt-out option and limit the use of competitors’ ad campaign information in internal product development projects.

Both Amazon and Meta Platforms have agreed to appoint trustees to monitor their compliance with the antitrust commitments. Meta Platforms will also implement new technical systems and employee training to address antitrust risks.

This development signals a positive step towards ensuring fair competition in the e-commerce landscape, as companies take proactive measures to address concerns raised antitrust regulators.

