Anti-Abortion Charity’s Facebook Advertising Skyrockets, Spreading Misinformation

A UK anti-abortion charity, Right to Life UK, has significantly increased its Facebook advertising spend over the past three years, reaching nearly £190,000. An investigation conducted the Observer and the Citizens studied the content of hundreds of Facebook ads sponsored the charity from June 2020 to November 2023. The findings showed that Right to Life UK spent an average of £117,000 in 2023, a sharp increase from previous years.

The charity’s advertising campaigns often feature sensitive images of foetuses and premature babies, leading to 13.5 million impressions this year compared to under 1 million in 2020. Simultaneously, their income has risen 60%. However, several of their ads contain misleading content, including false claims regarding the danger of telemedicine for abortion and urging supporters to take action against it.

Experts in reproductive rights argue that the banning of sex-selective abortions is ineffective and may push women to seek unsafe and illegal alternatives. Additionally, Right to Life UK has focused on influencing proposals to alter abortion laws, particularly in 2020 and 2021 when attempts were made to fully decriminalize abortion. The charity claims that these changes would have allowed abortion on demand up to birth, which is not accurate.

Facebook’s response to the misleading content has been inconsistent. Although the platform has removed certain posts for violating advertising standards, other versions of the same ads have been allowed to run. Facebook’s policies regarding abortion-related content state that such ads can only be targeted towards individuals over 18 years old.

The efforts of anti-abortion organizations like Right to Life UK highlight the need for greater regulation and oversight of misinformation spread through social media platforms. It is crucial for Facebook and other platforms to intervene and prevent the circulation of false claims without proper challenge. The promotion of accurate and evidence-based information is vital to ensure women’s reproductive rights and the safety of medical procedures like telemedicine for abortion.