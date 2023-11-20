New Article: UK Government Faces Backlash for Online Monitoring of Critics

The UK government is under fire for its alleged monitoring of the online activities of its critics and preventing them from participating in government-funded events, according to a recent report The Observer. Various government departments, including health, culture, media and sport, and environment, food and rural affairs, have reportedly been instructed to track the social media accounts of experts who criticize government policies. This monitoring includes conducting Google searches to identify individuals with opposing views, with steps then taken to ensure they do not have a platform to criticize the administration during governmental events.

The report also claims that the UK government is compiling “secret files” to silence its opponents, a practice deemed illegal according to the country’s constitution. In September, three experts in early-childhood education accused the Department of Education of attempting to cancel their speaking engagements at government-funded events due to their criticisms of education policies. The law firm Leigh Day has now initiated legal action against the government, arguing that these covert checks violate data protection laws and potentially infringe upon equality and human rights legislation.

Furthermore, The Observer states that individuals who express anti-government sentiments on social media are being permanently blacklisted from public events. One such example is Dan Kaszeta, a chemical weapons expert, who had his invitation to speak at a UK defense conference revoked after officials discovered his “controversial” posts. Kaszeta claims to know of twelve others who have experienced similar blacklisting but are afraid to speak out publicly.

The revelation of these practices has sparked widespread outrage, with critics arguing that such monitoring and censorship undermine freedom of speech and democratic principles. The government faces growing pressure to address these concerns and ensure that individuals are not subjected to unlawful surveillance and suppression based on their opinions.

FAQ

Q: Is it legal for the UK government to monitor and blacklist its critics?

A: Monitoring and blacklisting individuals based on their criticisms of the government is deemed unlawful according to the UK’s constitution.

Q: What actions are being taken against the government?

A: The law firm Leigh Day has initiated legal action against the UK government, citing violations of data protection laws and potential breaches of equality and human rights legislation.

Q: How widespread is the practice of blacklisting critics?

A: The Observer report suggests that blacklisting of individuals who make anti-government posts on social media is quite widespread, with more cases likely to emerge.

Q: What are the concerns raised this revelation?

A: Critics argue that monitoring and censoring government critics undermine freedom of speech and democratic principles, raising concerns about unlawful surveillance and suppression of dissenting voices.