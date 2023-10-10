TikTok Challenge Leads to Drive-by Shooting at University of Hawaii, Honolulu

A TikTok challenge is suspected to have been the motive behind a drive-by shooting at the University of Hawaii’s Manoa campus on Dole Street. The incident has put both the Honolulu Police and the university’s Department of Public Safety on high alert. The university was made aware that the shooting was likely related to a TikTok challenge that has garnered attention from law enforcement agencies nationwide.

The TikTok challenge in question involves individuals using airsoft-type guns to shoot plastic pellets at unsuspecting people. These plastic pellets are propelled compressed air and can cause harm due to their high velocity. While the two students who were shot during the incident sustained minor injuries to their arms and legs, it is important to note that the challenge itself is not intended to be lethal.

However, this dangerous activity can easily be mistaken for a real firearm, leading to potentially serious consequences. Raymond Craig, a Master Trainer of SMARTrainingHI, emphasized the risks involved, stating that if the airsoft gun is pointed at an officer or mistaken for a real weapon, there will be severe consequences.

Witnesses of the drive-by shooting reported seeing a dark-colored SUV fleeing the scene, but were unable to provide further details. The university is urging anyone with information to contact the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety or the Honolulu Police Department.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with viral challenges on social media platforms such as TikTok. It is important for individuals to use common sense and prioritize safety when participating in any online challenge. Law enforcement agencies and educational institutions are also taking steps to address the issue and raise awareness about the risks involved.

