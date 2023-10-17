UGC Launches WhatsApp Channel for Timely Updates on Higher Education in India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in India has taken a significant step towards democratizing access to important information in higher education launching the ‘UGC India WhatsApp Channel’. This channel aims to keep students, teachers, and stakeholders updated on the latest news related to educational reforms, examinations, scholarships, and more.

To access the UGC India WhatsApp channel, students can simply scan the QR code shared online. UGC Chairman, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, emphasized the importance of embracing technology and utilizing widely-used platforms to provide real-time information and improve the transparency and accessibility of educational governance.

The WhatsApp channel serves as a potent instrument for reaching a wider audience, especially those who may not have easy access to UGC websites or other social media handles. In a country as diverse as India, where connectivity can vary, this effort closes the digital gap and ensures that everyone can easily access policy updates on higher education.

Joining the UGC India WhatsApp Channel is simple. Users need to go to WhatsApp, visit the updates section, scroll below to find the Channel section, search for “Find Channels,” type UGC India, and press the ‘Follow’ button. By doing so, stakeholders, including institutions, students, and educators, can gain access to authentic and up-to-date information on policy changes, educational reforms, and other critical updates.

This new initiative provides educators with real-time information on assessment methodologies, curriculum modifications, and professional development opportunities. Students, on the other hand, can benefit from updates on scholarships, examinations, and other aspects of higher education.

The launch of the UGC India WhatsApp Channel represents the UGC’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and informed higher education landscape. By leveraging technology and digital tools, the UGC is modernizing its communication strategy and ensuring that stakeholders can easily navigate and stay informed about higher education in India.

Sources:

– Times Now