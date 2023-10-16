UGC Launches ‘UGC India WhatsApp Channel’ for Higher Education Updates in India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken a significant step towards democratizing access to important information in the realm of higher education launching the ‘UGC India WhatsApp Channel’. Through this channel, students, teachers, and stakeholders will receive timely updates related to educational reforms, examinations, scholarships, and more.

UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, emphasized the importance of embracing technology and utilizing widely used platforms to enhance accessibility and transparency in education governance. The launch of this WhatsApp channel sets a precedent for leveraging digital tools to provide real-time information and enhance efficiency.

To join the UGC India WhatsApp Channel, stakeholders can follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the updates section.

2. Scroll below and find the Channel section.

3. Click on “Find Channels”.

4. Type “UGC India” and select the ‘follow’ button.

One of the advantages of launching this channel is that stakeholders, including Higher Educational Institutions, educators, and students, will have access to authentic and up-to-date information at their fingertips. Educators can benefit from real-time updates on curriculum modifications, assessment methodologies, and professional development opportunities. Students, on the other hand, will have direct access to updates on examinations, scholarships, and other aspects related to higher education.

The UGC India WhatsApp Channel is a crucial step towards fostering a more inclusive and informed higher education landscape in India. It enables stakeholders to stay updated with the latest developments and ensures that important information reaches a wider audience. By embracing technology, the UGC is modernizing its communication strategy and making it more convenient for students, teachers, and other stakeholders to navigate the world of higher education.

Sources:

– University Grants Commission (UGC)