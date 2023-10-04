Spoof UFO Road Sign Appears in Pembrokeshire Village

A spoof road sign featuring a spaceship has mysteriously appeared on the outskirts of Broad Haven, a village in Pembrokeshire. The sign is believed to be a nod to the Netflix series, “Encounters,” produced Steven Spielberg, which explores the theme of extraterrestrial beings. However, the sign was taken down shortly after it appeared, as the Pembrokeshire council stated that they were not approached for consent.

Broad Haven has gained a reputation as the “Bermuda Triangle” of mysterious sightings, with over 450 strange encounters reported from the area. The village is located in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and its rich history of UFO sightings is the subject of the Netflix documentary.

The reported encounters include sightings of a flying saucer from a guest house, a 7ft alien-like figure emerging from a hedge, and a “cigar-shaped” UFO near a schoolyard. These incidents were reported residents during the 1970s and have been brought to light in Spielberg’s production.

In 1977, the village gained international attention when 16 schoolchildren claimed to have witnessed a UFO in the sky. Describing the spaceship as a cigar shape with a dome on top and yellowy, orange to red lights, the children’s accounts were captured BBC cameras at the time.

The appearance of the spoof road sign has reignited interest in Broad Haven’s UFO phenomenon. While it may have been short-lived, the sign serves as a reminder of the village’s intriguing history and its connection to the world of extraterrestrial encounters.

Sources:

– Pembrokeshire Herald

– BBC News