Video of Mystical Clouds in Lucknow Sparks UFO Theories on Reddit

A viral video capturing mysterious colorful lights in the night sky has ignited a discussion about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) on Reddit. The video, shared a user from Lucknow, shows clouds illuminated various colors at night, leaving viewers wondering if it was a UFO or something else entirely.

The captivating footage, titled “Starry Night Surprise,” was observed around midnight in the Ashiyana area. While some Reddit users suggested it could be light pollution or a projection of light on the clouds, the true cause of the phenomenon remains unknown.

Light pollution, caused streetlights and other artificial sources, is a common explanation for brightening the night sky and hindering the observation of stars and planets. However, other users speculated that someone might have pointed lights upward for a party or concert.

Despite various theories, the discussion on Reddit was lighthearted and humorous. Users made jokes about the phenomenon, adding an enjoyable touch to the conversation.

While the true nature of the colorful lights in the Lucknow sky remains a mystery, the video has captured the attention of internet users and sparked their intrigue. The fascination with UFOs continues to captivate our collective imagination, fueling discussions and speculation whenever unusual sightings occur.

Sources:

– Reddit

– Light Pollution