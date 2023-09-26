MMA Fighters React on Social Media After UFC Fight Night 228

After the recent UFC Fight Night 228 event in Las Vegas, fighters from both winning and losing sides took to social media to share their reactions with fans and supporters. The MMA industry heavily relies on social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, for fighters to interact with one another and with fans.

A few fighters expressed their disappointment in defeat. Hannah Goldy, Jacob Malkoun, Dan Argueta, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Dan Ige, and Rafael Fiziev all shared messages acknowledging their losses. While defeat can be tough, these fighters are praised for their resilience.

On the other hand, victorious fighters also took to social media to celebrate their wins. Mizuki Inoue, Mohammed Usman, Tim Means, Miles Johns, Charles Jourdain, Bryan Battle, Marina Rodriguez, Bryce Mitchell, and Mateusz Gamrot all shared their excitement and gratitude for their victories.

Utilizing social media allows fighters to give their fans a glimpse into their thoughts and emotions, providing a closer connection between the athletes and their supporters. It also allows for the MMA community to come together and celebrate or console each other after fights.

