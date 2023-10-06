Diana Belbita: From Reality TV Star to UFC Sensation

Diana Belbita, the UFC sensation known as the Warrior Princess, has made a name for herself both inside the Octagon and on reality TV. In 2019, Belbita starred in a Big Brother-style show in Romania, where she spent three months isolated on a farm with 24-hour camera coverage. This garnered her thousands of fans who quickly took a liking to her.

Now based in Canada, Belbita has amassed a massive Instagram following of nearly half a million fans. She has been successful in the UFC, winning two of her last three bouts. This weekend, she is set to face Karolina Kowalkiewicz in an effort to climb the ranks of the 115lb division.

Belbita’s journey to the UFC started with a background in judo, kickboxing, and karate. However, she faced financial worries and lacked confidence early on in her career. Despite these challenges, she persevered and earned her way into the UFC after securing four consecutive wins between 2017 and 2019.

Belbita’s determination and current winning streak have fueled her desire to reach the top of her division. She even fought and won a match while injured against Maria Oliveira in June. Speaking about her upcoming fight, Belbita expressed her belief that it is her time to shine and prove her capabilities as a fighter.

In addition to her fighting career, Belbita keeps her fans updated through social media, where she goes the name Warrior Princess. Her dedication and passion for the sport have earned her a devoted fanbase.

As Belbita continues to make waves in the UFC, her journey from reality TV star to MMA sensation serves as an inspiration to others who may face challenges in pursuing their dreams.