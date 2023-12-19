Colby Covington Reacts to UFC 296 Loss and Calls Out “Wonderboy”

Colby Covington recently suffered a loss at UFC 296, but he is not one to dwell on defeat. Taking to social media, Covington shared his thoughts on the fight and called out his next potential opponent.

In a tweet, Covington stated, “Complaining about my loss is not the cloth that I was cut from.” Despite the setback, he expressed a desire to face “Wonderboy” in a future clash, hinting at a potential matchup in 2024.

Covington’s defeat has not dampened his controversial nature, as he doubled down on previous comments he made about Leon Edwards’ father ahead of UFC 296. In a video clip, he said, “I don’t feel bad about that at all. Why would I feel bad for a criminal?” It seems Covington has no regrets about his provocative statements.

Addressing a specific incident during the ceremonial weigh-in faceoff, Covington clarified his comment to Edwards, saying, “‘You thought I was a character?'” It seems there may have been some misinterpretation of his words, and Covington took the opportunity to provide some clarity.

While Covington may not be interested in an immediate rematch, he suggested that undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov should face Edwards next. He believes this matchup would be a fan-favorite fight and believes it is the direction the UFC should take.

As fighters continue to use social media platforms to interact with fans and share their thoughts after fights, Covington has demonstrated his resilience and determination to bounce back. Only time will tell if “Wonderboy” accepts his challenge for a future showdown in the Octagon.