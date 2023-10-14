UFC Vegas 81: Exciting Night of MMA Action

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to return to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the thrilling UFC Vegas 81 mixed martial arts (MMA) event. Taking place tonight, the event will stream live on ESPN+ and feature some highly anticipated matchups.

Headlining the event is a showdown between featherweight bruisers Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza. This 145-pound clash of styles promises to be an intense battle that MMA fans won’t want to miss. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight veterans Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo will collide, showcasing their skills in the octagon.

Other notable matchups include bantamweight standouts Jonathan Martinez and Adrian Yanez facing off at 135 pounds, as well as Michel Pereira taking on Andre Petroski at 185 pounds.

For those unable to attend the event in person, MMAmania.com will provide comprehensive round-by-round coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 81 fight card. The coverage will begin with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed the main card at 7 p.m. ET.

Be sure to stay tuned to MMAmania.com for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following the “Yusuff vs. Barboza” event. And now, let’s dive into the updated UFC Vegas 81 results.

– Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza: The result is yet to be determined as the fight is scheduled for five rounds.

– Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo: The result is yet to be determined as the fight is scheduled for three rounds.

– Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez: The result is yet to be determined as the fight is scheduled for three rounds.

– Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski: The result is yet to be determined as the fight is scheduled for three rounds.

These are just a few of the exciting matchups taking place at UFC Vegas 81. Stay tuned for further updates and results from the event.

