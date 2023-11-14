New Article: Paddy Pimblett Faces Adversity and Overcomes Online Harassment

Paddy Pimblett, the popular MMA fighter known as “The Baddy,” has been dealing with a significant amount of backlash and online harassment in recent months, to the point where he has handed over control of his social media accounts to others. After receiving death threats and facing relentless criticism, Pimblett has chosen to distance himself from social media in order to prioritize his mental health and focus on his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.

In December of last year, Pimblett faced controversy and backlash after a contentious win over Jared Gordon. Many fans believed that Pimblett should not have been awarded the decision victory, fueling the hatred directed towards him online. Pimblett also suffered a broken ankle in the opening round of the fight, prolonging his absence from the octagon.

Acknowledging the toll that online hate can take on a person’s emotional well-being, Pimblett has decided to step away from social media and let others handle his accounts. Despite facing such negativity, Pimblett has remained resilient and hopes that his upcoming fight against Ferguson will win back some of the fans who had previously turned against him.

While it is disheartening to see the impact of online harassment on individuals like Pimblett, his story sheds light on the importance of mental health advocacy. Pimblett’s emotional interview following his UFC London win last July garnered worldwide attention and encouraged men to open up about their own struggles. By sharing his experiences and advocating for mental health, Pimblett has become an inspiration for many.

As Pimblett prepares for his upcoming bout, he understands that the nature of MMA fandom can be fickle. He recognizes that his win against Ferguson could likely bring back those who had joined the “hate bandwagon” in the past. However, Pimblett remains focused on his performance and understands that ultimately, it is the judges’ scores that matter.

Paddy Pimblett’s journey showcases the challenges faced professional athletes in the digital age. By highlighting his struggle with online harassment, Pimblett brings attention to an issue that affects many in the sporting world. As fans, it is crucial that we support and respect athletes for their dedication and talent, rather than subjecting them to unnecessary vitriol.

