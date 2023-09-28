Arianny Celeste Shares Heartwarming Video Montage to Celebrate Son’s Birthday

Arianny Celeste, renowned UFC ring girl, took to Instagram to share a touching video montage in celebration of her son Raiden’s third birthday. Known for her captivating photos and presence on social media, Celeste surprised her followers with a glimpse into her personal life.

The video consists of clips encompassing Raiden’s growth, from infancy to his current toddler years. In many of the clips, Celeste can be seen alongside her son, engaged in joyful activities and sharing precious moments. This intimate portrayal of their bond marks a departure from Celeste’s usual reserved approach to showcasing her family.

While Celeste primarily uses her Instagram page for modeling purposes and self-promotion, this special post provides a rare glimpse into the personal side of her life that she typically keeps private. The heartfelt video resonated with her fans, garnering admiration and appreciation for sharing such personal content.

Interestingly, Arianny Celeste is not the only ring girl to face criticism within the MMA community. Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov famously referred to ring girls as the “most unnecessary people in MMA.” Additionally, former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall once claimed that ring girls can earn as much as $60,000 more than fighters, prompting a response from octagon girl Luciana Andrade, who clarified the financial reality of their profession.

In conclusion, Arianny Celeste’s decision to share a sentimental video montage in honor of her son’s birthday touched the hearts of her followers. This rare glimpse into her personal life provides a refreshing reminder that beyond her ring girl persona, Celeste is also a loving mother. The criticism faced ring girls in the MMA world serves as a reminder of the misconceptions surrounding their profession.

