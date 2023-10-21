UFC 294 Live Stream Results and Play-by-Play Updates: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

The highly anticipated UFC 294 event is finally here, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The main event features a Champion vs. Champion rematch between reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and current featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski. Due to an untimely injury suffered former titleholder Charles Oliveira, Volkanovski stepped in to challenge Makhachev for the 155-pound strap.

In the co-main event, we have the undefeated middleweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev making his Octagon return against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The winner of this bout will move on to challenge middleweight champion Sean Strickland for the 185-pound belt.

The UFC 294 main card will also feature a 135-pound showdown between Said Nurmagomedov and Muin Gafurov. The event is available exclusively on ESPN+.

To stay updated with all the live results and play-by-play updates from the main card, you can follow along below. Additionally, the “Prelims” undercard bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ separately, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

