How to Watch the UCLA vs. Oregon State Game: Live Stream and VPN Options

Cheryl King

UCLA Bruins and Oregon State Beavers, both ranked Pac-12 teams, are set to battle it out in a must-win game for both sides. This game will have significant implications in the race for the Pac-12 title game. The game is scheduled for October 14th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

For those without cable subscriptions, there are alternative ways to watch the game live. Live TV streaming services offer a convenient option to stream sports events, movies, and television shows without the need for a cable box. One popular service is Sling TV, which provides access to channels such as Fox, ESPN, and many others.

Sling TV offers three paid subscription options: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Blue + Orange. While Sling Orange does not include Fox, Sling Blue provides access to Fox, ABC, and NBC, among other channels. Subscribers can also opt for the combined Sling Orange + Blue package, which offers even more channels. The first month of subscription is available at a 50% discount.

If you find yourself traveling abroad and want to catch the live stream of the UCLA vs. Oregon State game, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a useful tool. VPNs allow you topass regional broadcast restrictions masking your location and making it appear as if you are watching from home. NordVPN is a highly recommended VPN service that provides increased security when connected to public Wi-Fi networks.

Don’t miss out on the exciting UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon State Beavers match-up. Whether you choose to stream through Sling TV or utilize a VPN service like NordVPN, you can easily enjoy the game from anywhere.

