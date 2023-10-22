UCLA Dominates Stanford in 42-7 Victory with Quarterback Change

UCLA made a surprising decision to change quarterbacks for their game against Stanford, starting Ethan Garbers in place of Dante Moore. The change paid off as the Bruins delivered a complete performance on both offense and defense, securing a dominant 42-7 victory.

Running back Carson Steele had a breakout game, scoring three touchdowns in the first half. He showcased his skills with rushes of two, eight, and three yards, finding openings in the Cardinal’s defense. Steele has taken over as the primary running back for UCLA in recent weeks, replacing the production lost with the departure of Zach Charbonnet to the NFL.

Replacing quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who led Chip Kelly’s offense for the past five seasons, is a pressing issue for UCLA. While Moore, a promising five-star recruit, showed flashes of potential, he struggled with turnovers. His three interceptions in the previous game against Oregon State prompted Kelly to give Garbers a chance against Stanford’s struggling defense.

Garbers seized the opportunity and led a dynamic offense, completing his first eight pass attempts and running for two first downs on his opening drive. He finished the game with 240 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 51 rushing yards. Garbers orchestrated a 15-play, 97-yard drive that ended with Steele scoring another touchdown. He also connected with J. Michael Sturdivant and Moliki Matavao for touchdown passes, extending UCLA’s lead to 35-0 in the third quarter.

With the game comfortably in their control, UCLA gave playing time to other quarterbacks, including Moore, Chase Griffin, and Justyn Martin. The Bruins out-rushed Stanford 221-24, highlighting their dominance on the ground. Additionally, the UCLA defense bounced back from allowing a season-high 36 points in the previous game, keeping Stanford from scoring until late in the third quarter. This victory marked the sixth time this season that UCLA has held their opponents to under 20 points.

The outcome of this game has given UCLA a boost in their pursuit of a Pac-12 title. The performance of Garbers and Steele showcased the team’s firepower on offense, while the defense proved their ability to bounce back from a tough outing. As the season progresses, UCLA will aim to maintain this level of performance to remain in contention for the Pac-12 title.

