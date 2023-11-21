In a stunning upset, UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers led his team to a dominant 38-20 victory over the USC Trojans in their annual rivalry game. Garbers, who recently reclaimed the starting position after an impressive performance, threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns, propelling the Bruins to an early 14-0 lead that they never relinquished.

Following the game, Garbers took to his Instagram page to celebrate the victory. He posted a message that read, “I run LA, the new sheriff in town. #fucla.” This playful dig at USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who had made a similar claim in a past post, showcased Garbers’ confidence and satisfaction in his team’s triumph.

This win marked UCLA’s third victory over USC in the past nine seasons and their first since Williams took over as quarterback for the Trojans. While it’s undeniable that Williams holds the upper hand in terms of NFL potential, Garbers seized the opportunity to make a statement and revel in his own success.

FAQ:

1. Who led UCLA to victory over USC in the rivalry game?

Ethan Garbers, the UCLA quarterback, played a pivotal role in leading his team to a decisive 38-20 victory over the USC Trojans.

2. What did Ethan Garbers post on his Instagram page after the game?

Garbers posted a message that read, “I run LA, the new sheriff in town. #fucla” as a playful nod to USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ previous claim.

3. How many wins has UCLA had over USC in the past nine seasons?

UCLA has secured three victories over USC in the past nine seasons, with their latest triumph being the recent rivalry game.