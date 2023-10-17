UCLA Football Seeks First Pac-12 Road Win Against Stanford

UCLA football is determined to secure its first Pac-12 road win this season as it prepares to face Stanford. With two road losses already against Utah and Oregon State, the Bruins are eager for a victory away from home. The challenge lies in facing formidable opponents in their own stadiums, where Utah boasts a 17-game win streak at Rice-Eccles Stadium and Oregon State creates a challenging atmosphere.

The Bruins face the unique situation of back-to-back road games against Oregon State and Stanford, leaving limited time for practice and recovery. This means maximizing recovery time after games and making the most out of limited practice hours. Running back Carson Steele stresses the importance of taking advantage of every moment for rest and recovery.

Despite Stanford’s winless record on its home field this season, the team is coming off a comeback victory against Colorado in which receiver Eric Ayomanor had an impressive performance. UCLA’s defense has been successful in limiting opponents to an average of 205 passing yards per game this season, but creating turnovers and minimizing big plays will be crucial against a rolling Stanford team.

In injury news, UCLA linebacker Ale Kaho has been seen participating in individual drills, indicating his potential return to the team. Kaho’s presence and contributions are highly anticipated after his productive 2021 season. Another injury update involves Collin Schlee, who did not practice for the second consecutive day following an injury in the game against Oregon State.

In other news, UCLA’s homecoming game against Colorado has sold out, demonstrating the enthusiasm and support from fans. The game will be televised on ABC, further showcasing the team’s accomplishments. In previous games, attendance at the Rose Bowl has been strong, with the season opener against Coastal Carolina reaching a high of 43,705 spectators.

