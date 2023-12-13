Title: UCF Football Program Denies Involvement in Disney World Line-Cutting Incident

Summary: The UCF football program has taken to social media to clarify that a person involved in a recent line-cutting incident at Walt Disney World is not a member of their team. A viral video on TikTok captured an argument between individuals in line for a ride, with one person claiming to be a UCF football player. However, UCF Football has released a statement confirming that the individual in question has no association with their program. Another UCF player, Preston Foreman, also addressed the situation on TikTok, asserting that he is not the person featured in the video. The video, which garnered over 5 million views, shows a Walt Disney World staff member attempting to deescalate the situation. The man from the video later made his own TikTok video, expressing remorse for his actions and stating that he is neither Foreman nor a UCF football player. He claimed that he became emotional during the incident due to alleged racial slurs directed at him. Walt Disney World has been contacted for additional information regarding the incident.

Please note that explicit language is used in the TikTok videos.

—

UCF Football Program Clears the Air Following Disney World Incident

A recent TikTok video showing an intense confrontation at Walt Disney World has sparked controversy as one individual involved claimed to be a member of the UCF football team. However, UCF Football swiftly responded on social media, making it clear that the person in question is not affiliated with their program.

In the viral video, which has amassed over 5 million views, a dispute erupts between several individuals waiting in line for the Soarin’ Around the World ride at EPCOT. Profanities are exchanged, and just before the 40-second mark, one person asserts that they play football for the University of Central Florida. UCF Football promptly released a statement refuting this claim and asserting that the individual “never has been” a member of their team.

Preston Foreman, a UCF running back, also addressed the situation on TikTok to dispel any speculation that he was involved. He emphasized the stark differences between himself and the person in the video, such as hairstyle, tattoos, and current physical condition.

The TikTok controversy also prompted a response from the man featured in the video, who created his own TikTok video to provide his perspective. He confirmed that he is not a UCF football player and apologized for any negative impact his actions may have had. He stated that he reacted emotionally due to alleged racial slurs directed at him the group recording the video.

Walt Disney World has been contacted for further details regarding the incident and any actions taken to resolve the situation. The video serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of confrontations in public spaces and the need for respectful behavior.