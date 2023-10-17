Pinterest: A Visual Discovery Engine Company

Pinterest, Inc. (Pinterest) is a company that operates as a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover and personalize visual content, which are known as Pins. These Pins can be created Pinners, creators, and businesses who can either create new content or save existing web content to the platform.

The platform offers various types of Pins to its users. The most common type is the Standard Pin, which consists of static images that link to content from around the web. These pins cover a wide range of topics including products, recipes, style, home inspiration, and DIY projects. Users can click on these images to access more information about the content they are interested in.

Another type of Pin offered on Pinterest is the Product Pin. These pins display items from Pinterest’s catalog inventory that can be purchased. They include metadata such as prices and stock availability, making it easier for users to make informed purchasing decisions.

Pinterest also offers Video Pins, which are short videos created businesses. These videos cover various topics like cooking, beauty, and DIY projects. Video Pins allow users to access engaging and informative video content within the Pinterest app.

Additionally, Pinterest provides THE YES app, a shopping platform specifically designed for fashion. This app allows users to shop a personalized feed based on their preferences in terms of brand, style, and size. It provides a tailored shopping experience for users looking for fashion-related products.

In conclusion, Pinterest is a visual discovery engine company that allows users to discover, save, and personalize visual content through Pins. The platform offers a variety of Pins, including Standard Pins, Product Pins, Video Pins, and a dedicated shopping platform for fashion called THE YES app.

