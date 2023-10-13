Ubisoft Secures Exclusive Cloud Streaming Rights for Activision Blizzard Games

Ubisoft has announced that it now holds the exclusive cloud streaming rights for all Activision Blizzard titles, including the popular Call of Duty franchise, for the next 15 years. This comes after Microsoft agreed to hand over these rights to Ubisoft in order to gain approval from the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The CMA approved the $68.7 billion merger earlier today, allowing Microsoft to complete the acquisition. In a press release, Ubisoft stated that the transaction will give them exclusive worldwide rights to stream all existing and future Activision Blizzard games, except for non-exclusive rights in the European Economic Area.

This new partnership is expected to strengthen Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+, providing access to popular Activision Blizzard titles. Additionally, it will allow Ubisoft to license streaming access to these games to other cloud gaming companies, service providers, and console makers.

Ubisoft co-founder and CEO, Yves Guillemot, expressed his confidence in the cloud gaming market and the potential it holds. He believes that these streaming rights will enable Ubisoft to deliver even more gaming experiences to players around the world.

With the completion of the transaction, Ubisoft will now focus on the operational aspects of bringing these games to Ubisoft+ and expanding access for players across various streaming services.

Sources:

– Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

– Ubisoft Press Release