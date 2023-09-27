The Impact of Streaming on the Games Industry, According to Ubisoft CEO

In an interview with the Financial Times, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot discusses the transformative effect that streaming will have on the games industry, drawing parallels to how Netflix revolutionized the TV and film business sector. Guillemot cites the deal between Ubisoft and Microsoft for the cloud gaming rights of all Activision Blizzard games as evidence of their belief in the future of streaming.

Guillemot acknowledges that when Netflix initially announced their move into streaming, they faced criticism and a decline in their share prices. However, the success of the streaming giant proved the naysayers wrong. Similarly, Ubisoft anticipates that in the next five to ten years, a significant number of games will be streamed and produced in the cloud.

To further expand their cloud gaming presence beyond Europe and the US, Guillemot highlights the upcoming release of new mobile devices such as the iPhone 15. These devices are expected to contribute to the growth and accessibility of cloud gaming.

Through the deal with Microsoft, Ubisoft will have the ability to commercialize and license the cloud gaming version of any Activision Blizzard titles for the next 15 years. This partnership allows Ubisoft to capitalize on the increasing popularity of cloud gaming and reaffirms their commitment to being at the forefront of this evolving industry.

Streaming has already revolutionized the entertainment industry, and with the advancements in technology and infrastructure, the games industry is poised to undergo a similar transformation. As more players embrace cloud gaming, the way games are developed, distributed, and played will continue to evolve, presenting new opportunities and challenges for game developers and publishers.

Sources:

– Financial Times: article author name

– Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot’s interview with the Financial Times