Introducing KinectAir: Making Private Aviation More Accessible

KinectAir, a revolutionary platform in private aviation, is making waves offering a more accessible way for regular people to experience the luxury of private planes. Founded in 2019 for private air travel in the Pacific Northwest, KinectAir is now expanding its services to include booking “empty leg” repositioning flights across the US, allowing passengers to enjoy the exclusivity of private air travel at a fraction of the cost.

Gone are the days of relying on brokers and hefty memberships to secure a private airplane experience. KinectAir aims to democratize the industry providing a user-friendly platform where individuals can easily book flights. Starting at just $111 per person, passengers can now embark on quick airborne adventures without breaking the bank.

Co-CEO Katie Buss envisions a future where private flights are no longer limited to the elite. “People think it’s only for the Bill Gates and Elon Musks of the world,” she says. “It’s more accessible than most people think. We want people to see what flying private would be like… It’s a totally different way of travel.”

KinectAir stands out utilizing turbo-prop and piston-engine aircraft, which are more fuel-efficient than traditional jets. This approach allows them to keep prices down while ensuring a more sustainable mode of transportation. Although these aircraft may fly at a slower pace, the difference in speed becomes less significant on flights of fewer than 500 miles. According to co-CEO Ben Howard, choosing a turbo-prop or piston-engine aircraft can save passengers significantly without sacrificing too much time. “If you fly a jet to the same location, you’d be paying five times as much and get it done a few minutes faster,” he explains.

With its innovative approach and commitment to making private aviation accessible to all, KinectAir is poised to revolutionize the industry, much like Uber and Airbnb did for taxis and accommodations. By combining advanced technology, affordable pricing, and a seamless booking process, KinectAir opens up a world of possibilities for travelers seeking a luxurious and comfortable flying experience.