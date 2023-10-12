Can a Dubai Court Notice be Sent via WhatsApp?

Summary: A landlord cannot legally send a 12-month notification of eviction via WhatsApp in Dubai. According to the law, such notifications must be sent via registered mail or notary public. If there is no communication between the landlord and tenant, the tenancy contract automatically renews under the same terms and conditions as before. However, if there has been a verbal agreement regarding an increase in rent upon renewal, it is advisable to use that amount to show reasonableness. It is also recommended to use the Real Estate Regulatory Agency’s deposit scheme, which allows tenants to lodge their signed contract and rental cheques with them for a fee of Dh1,500. This provides an additional layer of protection and facilitates communication with the landlord. The notification of eviction gives the tenant 12 months to vacate from the date it is officially sent. It is important to note that the notice should be sent either via a notary public or registered mail. While the law allows for both methods, notices served via the notary public may carry more weight in Rent Dispute Settlement Committee proceedings.

Source: Mario Volpi, Sales Director at AX Capital

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. For specific inquiries or concerns, please consult with a legal professional.

