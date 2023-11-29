LinkedIn Introduces Persona for Identity Verification in the UAE

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking site, is rolling out a new feature called Persona in the UAE, allowing its members to verify their identity information. This move comes as LinkedIn aims to have 100 million verified members globally 2025.

With Persona, professionals and employees in the UAE will now have the option to authenticate their identity on LinkedIn, adding an extra layer of credibility to their profiles. This feature will provide a more trustworthy environment for networking and job searching, as users will be able to validate their educational qualifications, work experience, and professional affiliations.

By implementing Persona, LinkedIn is addressing the growing concern of fake profiles and identity theft that often plague social networking platforms. As the professional network gains popularity in the UAE and around the world, it becomes crucial to maintain the integrity of user information.

The verification process on Persona will require scanned copies or digital credentials of official documents such as passports, driving licenses, or national identity cards. LinkedIn will then cross-reference this information with trusted sources to ensure accuracy and authenticity.

This move LinkedIn signifies its commitment to creating a safe and reliable platform for professionals in the UAE. By introducing identity verification, LinkedIn aims to foster trust and credibility among its user base, encouraging meaningful connections and promoting professional growth.

FAQ:

Q: Why is LinkedIn introducing Persona in the UAE?

A: LinkedIn aims to provide a more trustworthy environment for networking and job searching allowing members to verify their identity.

Q: What can users validate with Persona?

A: Users can validate their educational qualifications, work experience, and professional affiliations.

Q: How does Persona verification work?

A: Users need to submit scanned copies or digital credentials of official documents, which LinkedIn cross-references with trusted sources to ensure accuracy and authenticity.

Q: What is the purpose of introducing identity verification?

A: LinkedIn wants to address the issue of fake profiles and identity theft, ensuring a safe and reliable platform for professionals.