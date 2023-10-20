How to Watch UAC College Football Games in Week 8

If you’re an avid college football fan looking to catch the action in Week 8, you’re in luck. There are five games involving teams from the UAC (University Athletic Conference) this week, and we have all the information you need on how to watch them.

The first game features the Abilene Christian Wildcats taking on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, at 5:00 PM ET. To watch this game, you can tune in to ESPN+ for a live stream of the action.

Next up is a matchup between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. You can catch this game on ESPN+ as well.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will be facing off against the North Alabama Lions at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. Just like the previous games, this one will also be available to watch on ESPN+.

The Morehead State Eagles will be taking on the Tarleton State Texans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. You can watch this game on ESPN+ as well.

Lastly, the Austin Peay Governors will be going head-to-head with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. Once again, this game will be streaming live on ESPN+.

So, whether you’re rooting for the Abilene Christian Wildcats, Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Utah Tech Trailblazers, Morehead State Eagles, or Austin Peay Governors, you can catch all the UAC college football action signing up for Fubo and ESPN+.

Sources:

– UAC Games on TV This Week (www.examplewebsite.com)