How to Watch Week 7 College Football Matchups: UAC Games

If you’re looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football matchups, we’ve got you covered. This week, there are four games involving teams from the UAC (Unknown Athletic Conference) that you won’t want to miss.

Here are the details for each game:

1. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Austin Peay Governors: This game will take place on Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 PM ET. You can watch it live on ESPN+.

2. Tarleton State Texans at Eastern Kentucky Colonels: This matchup is scheduled for Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM ET. Catch all the action on ESPN+.

3. North Alabama Lions at Abilene Christian Wildcats: The game kicks off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. You can watch it live on ESPN+.

4. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Central Arkansas Bears: This game is set for Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 PM ET. Tune in to ESPN+ to catch all the excitement.

If you want to watch college football all season long, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will ensure that you don’t miss any of the action.

