How to Watch UAC College Football Games

In Week 5 of the college football season, there are seven games lined up featuring teams from the UAC conference. To ensure that you don’t miss any of the action, we provide you with all the details on how to watch these games.

Here is a schedule of the UAC games on TV this week:

– Austin Peay Governors at Lindenwood Lions: Saturday, September 30, at 2:00 PM ET. You can stream this game live on ESPN+.

– Tarleton State Texans at SE Louisiana Lions: Saturday, September 30, at 4:00 PM ET. This game is also available for live streaming on ESPN+.

– Abilene Christian Wildcats at North Texas Mean Green: Saturday, September 30, at 7:00 PM ET. Watch this game on ESPN+ through their live stream.

– Eastern Kentucky Colonels at North Alabama Lions: Saturday, September 30, at 7:00 PM ET. Another game to catch on ESPN+ with their live stream.

– Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks: Saturday, September 30, at 7:00 PM ET. Tune in to ESPN+ for this game’s live streaming.

– Utah Tech Trailblazers at Colorado State Rams: Saturday, September 30, at 7:00 PM ET. This game will be aired on the MW Network.

– Central Arkansas Bears at Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Saturday, September 30, at 8:00 PM ET. You can watch this game through the live stream on ESPN+.

To watch college football games throughout the season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to ensure you get your fix. Enjoy the games!

Definitions:

UAC – This refers to the conference that these college football teams belong to, standing for the “Unnamed Athletic Conference.”

Sources:

– This information was sourced from Data Skrive, a sports data provider.